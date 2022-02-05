Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) CEO Mark E. Stoeckle Acquires 2,200 Shares of Stock

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) CEO Mark E. Stoeckle bought 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.43 per share, for a total transaction of $40,546.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund stock opened at $18.47 on Friday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.13 and a 52-week high of $22.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the third quarter worth $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the third quarter worth $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 130.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,751 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.81% of the company’s stock.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile

The Adams Express Company (the Fund) is a diversified investment company. The Company is an internally-managed closed-end fund whose investment objectives are preservation of capital, the attainment of reasonable income from investments, and an opportunity for capital appreciation. In order to conduct the Company’s business, the Company, through its transfer agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, collects and maintains certain non-public personal information about its stockholders of record with respect to their transactions in shares of its securities.

