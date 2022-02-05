ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) Receives $42.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.25.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ADC Therapeutics from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ADC Therapeutics from $47.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on ADC Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE ADCT traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.13. The company had a trading volume of 88,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,082. ADC Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.34 and a one year high of $32.00. The company has a quick ratio of 9.45, a current ratio of 9.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 2.25.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ADC Therapeutics will post -3.39 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADCT. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 295,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,187,000 after buying an additional 75,664 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in ADC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,323,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ADC Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,198,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,876,000 after acquiring an additional 55,955 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in ADC Therapeutics by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 82,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 26,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ADC Therapeutics by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after acquiring an additional 45,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.58% of the company’s stock.

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

