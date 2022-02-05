AdEPT Technology Group (LON:ADT) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $241.22

AdEPT Technology Group plc (LON:ADT) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 241.22 ($3.24) and traded as low as GBX 218 ($2.93). AdEPT Technology Group shares last traded at GBX 220 ($2.96), with a volume of 58,514 shares.

The stock has a market cap of £56.07 million and a P/E ratio of -52.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.13, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 213.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 240.76.

About AdEPT Technology Group (LON:ADT)

AdEPT Technology Group plc provides unified communication and IT services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fixed Line Services and Managed Services. The company offers call and line rental, data connectivity, IP telephony, support, and maintenance services, as well as voice and cloud services.

