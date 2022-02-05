Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,420,000 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the December 31st total of 6,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Adobe from $760.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $670.79.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $513.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $564.25 and its 200 day moving average is $610.96. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.24 billion, a PE ratio of 51.25, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $1,500,427.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total value of $27,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,612 shares of company stock valued at $11,652,117 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 892 shares of the software company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the software company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 302 shares of the software company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

