Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,927 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 5,931,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $502,411,000 after buying an additional 444,404 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,423,191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $459,344,000 after buying an additional 238,432 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,532,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,793,000 after buying an additional 31,545 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,199,560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,603,000 after buying an additional 30,054 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 795,708 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,396,000 after buying an additional 25,214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALRM. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alarm.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.29.

Shares of ALRM opened at $70.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.07. The company has a quick ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.19. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.66 and a 52-week high of $107.18.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.81 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $1,977,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total value of $33,866.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,516 shares of company stock valued at $7,604,144 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

