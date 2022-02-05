Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,178 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,521,181 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $607,152,000 after purchasing an additional 353,129 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 24.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,217,366 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $195,939,000 after purchasing an additional 823,110 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 20.2% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,572,865 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $173,248,000 after purchasing an additional 599,197 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 28.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,495,957 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $169,519,000 after purchasing an additional 776,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,620,444 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $127,065,000 after purchasing an additional 83,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PFGC shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.89.

Performance Food Group stock opened at $42.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.03, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.70. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.82 and a fifty-two week high of $59.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 2,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $149,629.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $418,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,630 shares of company stock valued at $684,122 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.