Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $379,000 Stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,178 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 280,046 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $13,579,000 after purchasing an additional 66,046 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 73,597 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 1,278.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 111,873 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $5,531,000 after buying an additional 103,758 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,127 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 10,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kimberly Grant sold 1,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $51,242.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $418,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,630 shares of company stock worth $684,122. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PFGC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.89.

Shares of PFGC stock opened at $42.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $38.82 and a 1 year high of $59.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.03, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.70.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 8.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Performance Food Group Profile

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

