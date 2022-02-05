Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $383,000 Stake in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BGNE. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BeiGene during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BeiGene during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in BeiGene by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in BeiGene during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 54.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.34, for a total transaction of $572,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,049 shares of company stock valued at $1,366,713 in the last 90 days. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on BeiGene in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $431.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BeiGene from $407.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on BeiGene from $417.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on BeiGene in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.00.

BeiGene stock opened at $223.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a PE ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 0.77. BeiGene, Ltd. has a one year low of $194.50 and a one year high of $426.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $315.75.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($4.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.70) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $206.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.70 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 122.41%. Equities analysts anticipate that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BeiGene

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

