Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 29.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,927 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Alarm.com by 1.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,490 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Alarm.com by 3.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,772 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Alarm.com during the third quarter worth about $988,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Alarm.com during the third quarter worth about $426,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alarm.com by 155.0% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 44,503 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,480,000 after buying an additional 27,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $1,977,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total value of $33,866.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,516 shares of company stock valued at $7,604,144 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALRM opened at $70.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.07. The company has a quick ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.19. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.66 and a 52-week high of $107.18.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.81 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ALRM shares. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Alarm.com from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.29.

Alarm.com Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

