Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Reduces Stake in United States Gasoline Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UGA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in United States Gasoline Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UGA) by 63.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,733 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of United States Gasoline Fund worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGA. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of United States Gasoline Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its stake in shares of United States Gasoline Fund by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in United States Gasoline Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in United States Gasoline Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in United States Gasoline Fund by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 8,042 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA UGA opened at $49.10 on Friday. United States Gasoline Fund LP has a 1 year low of $28.30 and a 1 year high of $49.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.91.

United States Gasoline Fund, LP (UGA) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares). The Company is engaged in the trading of futures contracts, options on futures contracts and cleared swaps (derivatives). The investment objective of UGA is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of gasoline, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for gasoline traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case the futures contract will be the next month contract to expire, less UGA’s expenses.

