Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 14,273 Shares of Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT) by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,273 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $177,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 14,338 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 9,604 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BATT opened at $16.65 on Friday. Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $14.28 and a 1-year high of $20.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.17.

