Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 325 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,889 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORA. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 318,050 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,054,000 after purchasing an additional 149,628 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 234,397 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,298,000 after purchasing an additional 26,353 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,338 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 65,439 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after purchasing an additional 9,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,454,389 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $101,123,000 after purchasing an additional 163,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

ORA stock opened at $66.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.94, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.77 and a 12-month high of $128.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.60.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $158.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.49 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 3.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ORA. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.20.

In other news, EVP Shimon Hatzir sold 2,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $183,546.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dafna Sharir sold 2,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total transaction of $183,668.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,648 shares of company stock worth $536,575. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

