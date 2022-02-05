Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 325 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,889 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 768,011 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,399,000 after acquiring an additional 19,522 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 65,439 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,550,000 after acquiring an additional 9,544 shares during the last quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 126,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,816,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 192,690 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,397,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ormat Technologies news, President Shlomi Argas sold 2,117 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $169,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dafna Sharir sold 2,265 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total transaction of $183,668.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,648 shares of company stock valued at $536,575. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ormat Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.20.

Shares of NYSE ORA opened at $66.63 on Friday. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.77 and a 1 year high of $128.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.09 and a 200 day moving average of $72.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $158.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.49 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

