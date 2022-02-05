Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 8,048 Shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,048 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Santander Consumer USA were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 24.8% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 0.6% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 123,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 196,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 12.7% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. 99.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on SC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Santander Consumer USA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.14.

In other news, major shareholder Santander S.A. Banco bought 14,184,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.50 per share, with a total value of $588,653,181.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SC opened at $41.60 on Friday. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.97 and a fifty-two week high of $42.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 58.64 and a current ratio of 58.64. The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.88 and a 200-day moving average of $41.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.75%.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

See Also: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC).

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.