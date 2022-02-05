Aeternity Price Tops $0.0989 on Top Exchanges (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 5th. In the last seven days, Aeternity has traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Aeternity coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0989 or 0.00000238 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aeternity has a market cap of $34.67 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aeternity Coin Profile

AE uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 396,229,347 coins and its circulating supply is 350,408,404 coins. Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Aeternity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeternity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeternity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

