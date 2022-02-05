Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Price Target Increased to $66.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AFL. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a market perform rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a sell rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.77.

Get Aflac alerts:

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $64.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.78. Aflac has a 12-month low of $44.93 and a 12-month high of $65.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $42.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.94.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 11.81%. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Aflac will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.43%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 23,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $1,354,512.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $387,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,720 shares of company stock valued at $3,426,009 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AFL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Aflac by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 121,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,497,000 after acquiring an additional 11,318 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 11.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 63.6% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 99,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,317,000 after acquiring an additional 38,530 shares during the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.