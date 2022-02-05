AG.L (LON:AG) Price Target Raised to GBX 517

AG.L (LON:AG) had its target price boosted by Barclays from GBX 500 ($6.72) to GBX 517 ($6.95) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 655 ($8.81) price target on shares of AG.L in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of AG.L in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on AG.L from GBX 570 ($7.66) to GBX 580 ($7.80) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 566.75 ($7.62).
