Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. Agnico Eagle Mines reported earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will report full-year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.59. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $3.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Agnico Eagle Mines.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.06.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $48.20. 1,643,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,415,047. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12-month low of $45.42 and a 12-month high of $74.50. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,081,811 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $695,169,000 after purchasing an additional 68,009 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,177,606 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $736,384,000 after acquiring an additional 5,933,523 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,270,243 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $272,963,000 after buying an additional 411,501 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,820,651 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $230,810,000 after buying an additional 105,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,996,668 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $155,377,000 after buying an additional 720,497 shares during the last quarter. 58.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

