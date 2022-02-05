Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Lifted to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Albemarle from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albemarle from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $296.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Albemarle from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $245.48.

ALB opened at $216.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.52. Albemarle has a 12 month low of $133.82 and a 12 month high of $291.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $830.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.61 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Albemarle will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 36,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.47, for a total value of $10,044,155.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.80, for a total transaction of $368,744.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,379 shares of company stock valued at $11,828,448. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,391,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,256,016,000 after buying an additional 133,942 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Albemarle by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,530,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,268,576,000 after purchasing an additional 271,845 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,783,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $976,445,000 after buying an additional 490,201 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,074,502 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $453,045,000 after buying an additional 53,385 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $338,803,000 after buying an additional 752,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

