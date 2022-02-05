Alfa (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) Cut to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Alfa (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS ALFFF opened at $0.70 on Thursday. Alfa has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.72.
Alfa Company Profile
