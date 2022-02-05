Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) Announces Earnings Results

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alico had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 1.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALCO traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,342. Alico has a twelve month low of $28.54 and a twelve month high of $39.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.15 and a 200 day moving average of $36.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.31 million, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.53.

Get Alico alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Alico’s payout ratio is currently 43.10%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALCO. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alico in the 3rd quarter valued at about $536,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Alico by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alico by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alico from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

Alico Company Profile

Alico, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operations in agriculture, land management, and natural resources. It operates through Alico Citrus and, and Land Management and Other Operations segments. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Alico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.