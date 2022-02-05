Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) by 87.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,974 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 25.3% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 15,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the third quarter valued at $8,278,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 3.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 683.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 65,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the third quarter valued at $973,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ALGM shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

In other news, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total value of $173,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $397,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 208,163 shares of company stock valued at $6,817,642. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock opened at $27.80 on Friday. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.05 and a 12-month high of $38.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 86.88 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.14.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $186.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

