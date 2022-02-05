Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.10% of 1Life Healthcare worth $2,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 33.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ONEM shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. lowered their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley started coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 1Life Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.13.

Shares of NASDAQ ONEM opened at $10.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.09 and a 12-month high of $59.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.19.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $151.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.97 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 32.50% and a negative return on equity of 20.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

