Alliancebernstein L.P. Makes New $2.97 Million Investment in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 14,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 23,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $105.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.40 and its 200-day moving average is $108.77. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $90.75 and a 1-year high of $114.19.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

