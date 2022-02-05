Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Stock Position in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,957 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.06% of Terminix Global worth $2,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMX. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Terminix Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Terminix Global during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Terminix Global during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Terminix Global during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Terminix Global during the 3rd quarter worth $114,000.

NYSE TMX opened at $42.99 on Friday. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $36.30 and a one year high of $53.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.77.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Terminix Global had a net margin of 30.13% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $530.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TMX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Terminix Global from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair downgraded shares of Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terminix Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

