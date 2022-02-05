Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 800 Shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.37% of Great Southern Bancorp worth $2,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 1.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 302,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,294,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 7.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 237,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,886,000 after purchasing an additional 17,004 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank raised its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 290.2% in the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 171,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,397,000 after purchasing an additional 127,500 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 3.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 148,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,023,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 9.9% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 127,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,846,000 after purchasing an additional 11,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

In related news, Director Earl A. Steinert, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total value of $58,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Great Southern Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSBC opened at $60.05 on Friday. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.53 and a 1-year high of $61.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.20. The company has a market capitalization of $801.01 million, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.87.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.13). Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 31.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.42%.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.