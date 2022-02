Allstar Health Brands (OTCMKTS:ALST) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.02

Shares of Allstar Health Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALST) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.01. Allstar Health Brands shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 744,456 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02.

About Allstar Health Brands (OTCMKTS:ALST)

AllStar Health Brands, Inc manufactures and distributes pharmaceutical and natural health products. It offers pain relief, nutritional supplements and vitamins & minerals products under the AllStar Health brand. The company was founded by Ronald W. Porter and Everett Sequeira on April 7, 1997 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

