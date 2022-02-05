Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Raised to $3,500.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $3,925.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3,358.79.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,865.86 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $1,990.23 and a 52-week high of $3,030.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,823.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,816.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.85 by $3.84. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $22.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 108.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 34.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

