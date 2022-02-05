Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $67.40

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.40 and traded as high as $70.32. Amadeus IT Group shares last traded at $69.99, with a volume of 68,438 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMADY shares. Barclays raised Amadeus IT Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group raised Amadeus IT Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amadeus IT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Get Amadeus IT Group alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.18. The stock has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.53 and a beta of 1.27.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Amadeus IT Group had a negative net margin of 11.62% and a negative return on equity of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $871.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amadeus IT Group, S.A. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY)

Amadeus IT Group SA engages in the provision of transaction processing solutions to the travel and tourism industry. It operates through the Distribution and Information Technology Solutions segments. The Distribution segment offers global distribution system platform. The Information Technology Solutions segment includes portfolio of technology solutions that automate mission-critical processes for travel providers.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Amadeus IT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amadeus IT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.