Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $24.18 EPS

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $24.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $14.09 earnings per share.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded up $375.88 on Friday, reaching $3,152.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,660,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,480,099. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 61.67, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.13. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,707.04 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3,261.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,362.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total value of $113,480.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total value of $3,374,298.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,761,069 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,836,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $1,041,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $605,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,191.56.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

