Ambire AdEx (ADX) Price Reaches $0.48 on Top Exchanges

Ambire AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 5th. Ambire AdEx has a total market capitalization of $69.07 million and approximately $16.10 million worth of Ambire AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ambire AdEx has traded 16.8% higher against the US dollar. One Ambire AdEx token can currently be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00001164 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004119 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.90 or 0.00110465 BTC.

About Ambire AdEx

Ambire AdEx is a token. It launched on July 24th, 2017. Ambire AdEx’s total supply is 150,231,890 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,789,414 tokens. Ambire AdEx’s official website is www.ambire.com . The Reddit community for Ambire AdEx is /r/AdEx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ambire AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AmbireAdEx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end-user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time.”

Ambire AdEx Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambire AdEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ambire AdEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ambire AdEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

