Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Amedisys in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now expects that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $1.43 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.54. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Amedisys’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.39 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.73 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.07 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AMED. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Amedisys from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on Amedisys from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded Amedisys from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Amedisys from $265.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Amedisys from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amedisys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED opened at $135.03 on Thursday. Amedisys has a fifty-two week low of $122.52 and a fifty-two week high of $314.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.78.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. Amedisys had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $553.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS.

In other Amedisys news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $141.25 per share, for a total transaction of $141,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMED. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Amedisys by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,703,000 after purchasing an additional 43,844 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 277.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,330 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,020 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

