AMEPAY One Day Volume Reaches $76,464.00 (AME)

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. During the last seven days, AMEPAY has traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. AMEPAY has a total market cap of $1.79 million and $76,464.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AMEPAY coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002401 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00051316 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,004.27 or 0.07207941 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00053432 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,596.79 or 0.99800212 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00052693 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006519 BTC.

AMEPAY Profile

AMEPAY’s genesis date was June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

AMEPAY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMEPAY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AMEPAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

