American Century Companies Inc. Increases Holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,679 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 16.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 46,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 6,421 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 29.1% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 0.5% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 23,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,882 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 16.2% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,451 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cohen & Steers in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

In other news, Director Martin Cohen sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $9,624,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 48.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CNS stock opened at $80.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.43. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.43 and a 12-month high of $101.22.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $159.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.13 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 87.37% and a net margin of 36.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

