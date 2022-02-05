American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 450 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,939 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Qualys were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Qualys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,441 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $129.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 70.50 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.52. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $90.26 and a one year high of $142.94.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.39. Qualys had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $104.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.46, for a total transaction of $436,672.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total transaction of $1,268,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,012,139 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Qualys from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Qualys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.88.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

