American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) in a research note released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a sector weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AMH. Raymond James lifted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. BTIG Research raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.03.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $39.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $28.63 and a one year high of $44.07. The stock has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 112.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.61.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $339.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $1,058,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 254.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 292.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter valued at $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

See Also: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.