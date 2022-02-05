Ameritas Investment Company LLC Buys Shares of 2,866 Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,866 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $373,567,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 185.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,568,070 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $384,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,183 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,619,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,258,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

NYSE:NSC opened at $270.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $283.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.71. The company has a market capitalization of $65.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $238.62 and a 1-year high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 35.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NSC shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Stephens downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.43.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total transaction of $16,937,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total transaction of $272,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.