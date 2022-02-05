Ameritas Investment Company LLC Grows Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 108.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $58,000.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $105.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.33. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $91.88 and a one year high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

