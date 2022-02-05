Ameritas Investment Company LLC Increases Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 279.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SWK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 13.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.3% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 30.6% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 19.4% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWK stock opened at $166.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.32 and a 12 month high of $225.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $183.85 and its 200 day moving average is $187.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SWK. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $209.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $222.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.33.

Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

