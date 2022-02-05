Ameritas Investment Company LLC Purchases 8,080 Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 1,616.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,080 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares during the period.

Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF stock opened at $54.85 on Friday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a one year low of $51.58 and a one year high of $67.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.44 and its 200 day moving average is $61.91.

