Ameritas Investment Company LLC Raises Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 100.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 150.0% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 21.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BABA. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.66.

BABA stock opened at $122.22 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $108.70 and a twelve month high of $274.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $331.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.06 and a 200 day moving average of $152.67.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The business had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

