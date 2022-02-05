Ameritas Investment Company LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 6,200.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,709 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 50.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 38.1% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 392.2% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

MSI opened at $235.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $252.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.34. The company has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.83. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $173.79 and a one year high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 370.72% and a net margin of 15.46%. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 43.71%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MSI. Zacks Investment Research raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Northcoast Research lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.33.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

