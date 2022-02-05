AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.30-$5.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.04 billion.AMETEK also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.24-$1.28 EPS.

AME stock opened at $134.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.58 and a 200-day moving average of $136.44. The company has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.31. AMETEK has a twelve month low of $116.85 and a twelve month high of $148.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. AMETEK’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on AME. Mizuho started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $152.00.

In other AMETEK news, CEO David A. Zapico sold 69,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total transaction of $9,736,820.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruby R. Chandy sold 1,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total transaction of $255,703.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,105 shares of company stock worth $10,912,059. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

