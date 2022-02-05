Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $199.55.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $191.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

ADI traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $161.03. 5,174,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,239,242. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.59 billion, a PE ratio of 43.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $171.92 and its 200 day moving average is $171.98. Analog Devices has a 12 month low of $142.25 and a 12 month high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 74.80%.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total transaction of $1,557,051.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,236 shares of company stock valued at $2,708,322 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 99.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

