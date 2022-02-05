Analysts Anticipate BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $82.18 Million

Brokerages forecast that BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) will report $82.18 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for BGSF’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $80.35 million to $84.00 million. BGSF reported sales of $69.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that BGSF will report full year sales of $306.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $304.81 million to $308.46 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $327.81 million, with estimates ranging from $325.77 million to $329.85 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover BGSF.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. BGSF had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $82.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BGSF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BGSF from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other news, Director Paul Seid acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.03 per share, for a total transaction of $196,420.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas Hailey acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.70 per share, with a total value of $342,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 39,600 shares of company stock worth $548,166 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new stake in BGSF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BGSF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in BGSF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of BGSF by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,871 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BGSF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BGSF traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.21. 72,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,885. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.01 and its 200 day moving average is $13.37. BGSF has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from BGSF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.

