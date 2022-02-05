Analysts Anticipate Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $295.23 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) will report sales of $295.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cedar Fair’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $283.00 million to $307.00 million. Cedar Fair posted sales of $33.88 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 771.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Cedar Fair will report full-year sales of $1.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cedar Fair.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $753.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.44 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 761.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.12) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FUN. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.63.

NYSE:FUN traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 689,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,455. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.97 and a beta of 2.07. Cedar Fair has a 12 month low of $39.15 and a 12 month high of $59.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 5.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 0.5% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 98,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 7.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

