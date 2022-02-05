Analysts Anticipate Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $106.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) will post $106.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Earthstone Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $104.59 million to $108.00 million. Earthstone Energy posted sales of $36.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 189.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will report full-year sales of $372.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $360.13 million to $384.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $684.51 million, with estimates ranging from $587.01 million to $782.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Earthstone Energy.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 4.08% and a positive return on equity of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $110.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Earthstone Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.92.

Shares of NYSE:ESTE traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.18. The stock had a trading volume of 998,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,573. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.42. Earthstone Energy has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $15.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.38 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESTE. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 50,211.3% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,750,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,108,000 after buying an additional 1,747,352 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,377,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 31.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,191,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,191,000 after buying an additional 285,512 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 24.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,119,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,387,000 after buying an additional 217,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 144.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 311,612 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,409,000 after buying an additional 183,965 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.15% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

