Analysts Anticipate Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) to Announce -$0.06 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) will report ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enthusiast Gaming’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Enthusiast Gaming also posted earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Enthusiast Gaming will report full year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.29). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.13). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Enthusiast Gaming.

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $34.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.10 million. Enthusiast Gaming had a negative net margin of 30.00% and a negative return on equity of 22.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. dropped their target price on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enthusiast Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enthusiast Gaming has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 64.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Enthusiast Gaming in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Enthusiast Gaming in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Enthusiast Gaming by 58.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 5,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Enthusiast Gaming in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. 17.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EGLX traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.23. 294,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,359. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.83 and its 200-day moving average is $3.71. The firm has a market cap of $297.81 million and a PE ratio of -6.97. Enthusiast Gaming has a twelve month low of $1.84 and a twelve month high of $8.88.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

