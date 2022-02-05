Analysts Anticipate First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.51 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Busey’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. First Busey posted earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Busey will report full year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Busey.

Get First Busey alerts:

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). First Busey had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 10.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of First Busey from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of First Busey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ BUSE traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.99. 102,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,555. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. First Busey has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $29.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is 41.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BUSE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of First Busey by 86.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 59,368 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Busey by 36.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 11,948 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of First Busey by 248.1% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 28,783 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of First Busey by 5.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of First Busey by 3.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. 45.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Busey (BUSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.