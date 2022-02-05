Analysts Anticipate Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) to Post $2.38 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) will announce earnings of $2.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Generac’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.96 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.56. Generac posted earnings per share of $2.12 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Generac will report full year earnings of $9.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.08 to $9.69. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $11.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.35 to $13.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Generac.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.13 million. Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GNRC shares. Argus increased their price objective on Generac from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Generac from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Generac from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, increased their price objective on Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $461.00.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 34,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.46, for a total value of $9,856,159.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total value of $4,426,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,894 shares of company stock valued at $16,396,859. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Generac by 2,700.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 462.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Generac stock traded up $4.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $279.93. 604,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 974,440. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $333.27 and its 200-day moving average is $399.95. Generac has a 52 week low of $251.74 and a 52 week high of $524.31.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

